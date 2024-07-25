Katy Perry steps out in modest attire following controversial music video

Katy Perry took a more subdued approach as she visited the Capital radio studios in London on Thursday, amidst a mixed reception to her recent career moves.



Known for her bold and sometimes risqué style, Perry's latest outing marked a departure from the racy scenes in her upcoming music video for a track on her upcoming album, 143, set to release in September.

In stark contrast to the silver ensemble and provocative scenes seen in the music video, Perry opted for a demure long black and grey Balenciaga dress, adorned with a unique patchwork design.

Her recent career endeavors have sparked both excitement and controversy, with fans eagerly awaiting her new album while assessing her comeback amid varying critiques.

Following a disappointing reception to her musical comeback, the singer remains undeterred as she delves into filming her latest music video.

Despite criticisms of her recent track Women's World, the pop star showcased her resilience and determination on set.



In a departure from the whimsical style of her controversial video, she donned a striking silver balloon dress for a daring aerial stunt alongside Spanish stuntman Oscar Dorta.