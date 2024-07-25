Leonardo DiCaprio's shoe company reports $3.5M loss

Leonardo DiCaprio strengthens environmental impact with key board position.

Leonardo DiCaprio's foray into eco-friendly fashion hits turbulence as vegan trainer brand, Wild Loci, reports significant losses following accusations of eco-hypocrisy.

The Hollywood star known for his $300 million fortune, invested in Wild Loci amidst mounting scrutiny over his opulent lifestyle juxtaposed with climate change activism.

The UK-based company specializes in crafting vegan trainers from recycled bamboo, foam, and rubber, incorporating 20 plastic bottles into each pair.

Available in diverse designs and sizes, these sustainable kicks retail between £120 to £170 ($155 - $220).

According to filings at Companies House, the eco-friendly trainer brand incurred a loss of £2,700,454 ($3,479,440) by April 2023, compared to a £966,809 ($1,245,796) loss reported the previous year.



Known for his vocal stance on environmental issues, DiCaprio, has described climate change as 'the most urgent threat facing our entire species.

He also holds board positions with prominent environmental organizations including the World Wildlife Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council, reflecting his deep-seated dedication to global conservation efforts.

Reports suggest he has allocated £75 million ($97 million) from his substantial wealth towards safeguarding endangered species and land from development.