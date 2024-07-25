Prince Harry defends late mom Diana from Prince William’s harsh comments

Prince Harry appeared to have made a brutal dig at his estranged brother Prince William, as he defended the claims his late mother Princess Diana made.



While responding to a question by journalist Rebecca Barry in the upcoming ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, Harry made insisted that his mother did not have ‘paranoia’ as opposed to William’s past comments.

“I think paranoia is a very interesting word because, yes, then it could be paranoia, but then when you're vindicated it proves that you weren't being paranoid,” he said. “Same with my mother. There's evidence to suggest she was being hacked in the mid-90s. Probably one of the first people to be hacked.”

Prince Harry continued, “And yet still today the press, the tabloid press, very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid but she wasn't paranoid. She was absolutely right of what was happening to her. And she's not around today to find out the truth.”

In a 2021 interview, Prince William expressed that his mother was tricked into giving her explosive 1995 interview.

“The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others,” William said. “It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

He continued, “But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived."

As of now, the Duke of Sussex suing the British press over allegations of phone hacking and invasion of privacy. He accused the Mirror Group Newspapers that they published illegally acquired information in their articles.