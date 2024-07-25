Amid cloudy, humid weather, Karachi may receive light rain

A view of II Chundrigar Road in Karachi while commuters are making their way after a brief spell of rain on March 1, 2024. —Geo.tv

KARACHI: Weather is expected to remain shrouded with humidity and clouds in the next 24 hours, however, light rain and drizzle may hit various parts of Karachi on Thursday, the Met Office said.

Despite the fact that heat intensity has cooled down a little because of sporadic light downpours received by Karachi for consecutive days last week, the desire of the port city’s residents for a heavy rain is yet unsatiated.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s daily forecast, the metropolis's lowest recorded temperature was 29.5 °C, with an 82% humidity.

Whereas, the PMD said, winds were blowing at a speed of 12 kilometers an hour.

A weather expert, Jawad Memon on July 22 forecast another spell of monsoon rains in the city.

He had said a rain system, developing in the Bay of Bengal, might affect Sindh between July 24 and 28. If the same system hit India’s coastal state Gujarat, he had said, then Karachi might also receive showers.