Meghan Markle faces backlash for latest photo with friend

The Duchess of Sussex has maintained a relatively low profile in recent months

There has been a negative reaction from the public regarding the recent photo of Meghan Markle with her friend.



Public opinion of the royal couple appears to have dipped following the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare last year.



The couple’s Netflix documentary and an interview with Oprah Winfrey also appeared not to curry favour with the public.

Amid this the royal commentator Maureen Callahan while speaking on GBN America opened up about Meghan's strategies for gaining attention or remaining relevant.



Callahan told GBN America she feels it’s of little surprise that their support appears to have waned.

“It’s not just her popularity that continues to decline, it’s also her cultural relevance”, she said.

“There’s a photo out of Meghan with a friend wearing a $1700 Cartier necklace. She can’t seem to read the room. “The American economy is the top of concerns for the average American, they are feeling pinched. This display of wealth is not going down well.”

Callahan also speculated on how Meghan might go about catapulting herself back into the spotlight if she wishes to do so.



Markle has “one arrow left in her quiver” in her apparent bid to maintain “relevance”. “It’s been rumoured for a long time that Meghan might write a memoir”, she said.

“There aren’t many things left that Meghan can pull out of her hat in terms of garnering some relevance.

“The Netflix deal is all but dead. She is doing a cooking show but I can’t imagine many will watch it. The only other arrow in her quiver would be to write a scandalous memoir. It makes sense.”

A poll last week showed Meghan is “still less popular than Princess Kate” in America.

A new poll conducted by Redfield and Wilton found that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were less popular than other royal figures.

The new data collected from 1,500 Americans by the polling company reflects Meghan’s mixed relationship with the American public.



