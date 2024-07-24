Prince William finds comfort in 'second mum' during tough times

William alongside his stepmother Queen Camilla has assumed a leading role in the monarchy

This past year has presented challenges for Prince William, who has taken on a more prominent role while his father, King Charles, and wife, Princess Kate, undergo treatment for cancer.

With these senior royals temporarily sidelined from public duties, William, alongside his stepmother Queen Camilla, has assumed a leading role in the monarchy.

Balancing his responsibilities as Prince of Wales and first-in-line to the throne with his duties to his young family has required a delicate juggling act. Fortunately, he has had unwavering support from his in-laws in caring for Kate and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In April, William was seen sharing a drink at a Norfolk pub with his mother-in-law Carole Middleton, and more recently, they were photographed enjoying a laugh together at Royal Ascot.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the closeness between Carole and William is not new; it dates back several years. Nicholl previously shared on Vanity Fair's Dynasty podcast in 2022 that at one point, a photo of Prince William was even Carole's screensaver on her mobile phone.

"William loved the Middletons, especially Carole, who used to have a picture, a screensaver on her mobile phone of the future King I mean that's how close they were," Katie explained, during a discussion about how Kate's incredibly close relationship with her family had helped make her strong enough to join the Royal Family as future Queen.

"Being raised by a loving family that has always had her back, has been absolutely fundamental to Kate's success in this whole royal love story," the expert also noted.

Reports have claimed that Carole has become a 'second mum' to William over the years, with sources explaining to The Daily Mail: "You could say that Kate and William, unlike most couples with a set of in-laws, feel most at their ease and happiest with her parents around. Tensions dissipate and there's a party atmosphere."

William is said to have been close with Kate's family from the very earliest days of their relationship after the pair met whilst they were undergraduates at the University of St. Andrews.