Summer vacations extended for Sindh colleges

Students solving question paper during annual examination of HSSC (Part-I) 2024 at Degree Girls College at Latifabad in Hyderabad on June 5, 2024. — APP

In some good news for Sindh's college students, the provincial government on Wednesday issued a statement announcing that summer vacations have been extended.

The Sindh government has extended the summer vacations for public and private colleges in the province and this extension comes in light of the ongoing heatwave and expected monsoon rains.

According to the notification, the provincial government has extended the summer holidays till August 14, under the administrative control of the College Education Department.

"However the co-curricular activities regarding August 14 celebrations shall be organised in its letter and spirit," it added.



Pakistan will mark 78th Independence Day on August 14, 2024, with traditional zeal and fervour.

As the heat continues to swelter Karachi and rest of the province, parts of Sindh and especially the port city is likely to get hit by another spell of monsoon rains between Wednesday and Sunday (July 24-28), depending on whether a weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal impacts Gujarat, India's coastal state.

A weather expert has forecast another spell of hot and humid weather starting Wednesday.

At the same time, he said a rain system, developing in the Bay of Bengal, might affect Sindh between July 24 and 28. He said if the same system hit India's Gujarat then Karachi might also receive showers.