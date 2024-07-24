Kevin Feige teases Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans's MCU return

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, weighed on the possibility of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans reprising their iconic roles as Iron Man and Captain America, following Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine.

Feige noted that thanks to the multiverse, "it can be done" as long as "great care is taken" with the characters and their storylines.

“That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way?” Feige recently told DiscussingFilm.

“And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine. So, what’s to come? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [Deadpool & Wolverine] is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.”

In the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, Downey and Evans both departed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Downey's character, Iron Man/Tony Stark, had a noteworthy end. After the 2017 Logan, Hugh Jackman's character Logan/Wolverine also made a tragic sacrifice.

Nevertheless, the Les Misérables star managed to bring his character back in the next Shawn Levy picture without undermining the legacy of the previous one.

In May, Feige had previously revealed to Empire magazine that he had really advised Jackman against playing the adored character once more.

“I said, ‘Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back’,” he recalled. “‘You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That’s not something we should undo.’”