Prince Harry left in tears by King Charles as feud deepens

King Charles III has left his younger son Prince Harry heartbroken with his bombshell decision to give a big honour to heir to the throne Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex was "deeply wounded" by the future King being bestowed a military title, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking with Woman magazine, Royal expert Emily Andrews remarked: "He repeatedly voiced his sadness in having to give up his honorary military appointments after he and Meghan quit royal duties to seek their fortunes overseas.



The commentator continued: "Old pals say it will have wounded him deeply to see his elder brother, Prince William, handed the role of Colonel-in-Chief of his former organisation, the Army Air Corps, by Charles."

"No doubt causing yet more bad feeling or even rows between the already feuding brothers."

Emily Andrews went on: "Some could argue it really is the ultimate revenge given the brickbats Harry has thrown, but I'm not so sure. For me, it just deepens the already gaping wound between the two siblings who used to be so close."

Unlike the Prince of Wales, who wasn't involved in active service, the Duke of Sussex served in Afghanistan with the Army Air Corps and may have had a strong desire for the honorary position.