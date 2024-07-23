Kate Middleton makes powerful decision to protect family

Kate Middleton makes crucial move to protect family

Princess Kate is on a mission to protect the privacy of her family by taking a crucial step despite her battle with cancer.



It has been observed that Kate Middleton has been turning into a permanent photographer for her family to capture their special occasions.



For the unversed, Kate Middleton and Prince William released a stunning portrait of their firstborn Prince George on his 11th birthday.

Notably, Catherine, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, took the delightful picture of her eldest son and the future King of England.

Interestingly, on William’s 42nd birthday, the mother-of-three had gone behind the camera and clicked a special family moment.

In June, the mother-of-three paid a heartfelt tribute to William on his 42nd birthday by sharing a lovely photograph of the future King alongside their three kids.

Now, former commissioned royal photographer Ian Pelham-Turner highlighted a key reason behind Kate's decision to click photos of her family by herself.

In conversation with Express.co.uk, he said, "William and Kate have been really trying to preserve their privacy for a long time now so it's very seldom that they allow other photographers in."

The expert also discussed the Princess of Wales's step to break the royal tradition, as in the old times the royal family let photographers capture their family photos.



He added, "It was one of those times when the etiquette of royal photographers was totally different in those days compared to today."

