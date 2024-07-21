Afghan nationals attack Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt

The picture shows Afghan nationals attacking Pakistan consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. — X/@TheInvisibleBit

Pakistani consulate in Germany's Frankfurt came under attack by Afghan nationals who vandalised the building by throwing stones and also pulled down the country's flag.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which the Afghan nationals could be seen storming the Pakistani consulate. There are reports that they also tried burning the Pakistani flag.

Following the incident, Pakistani diplomatic officials raised concerns about the security of foreign installments, demanding the German Foreign Ministry to initiate an investigation into the attack.

The officials also said that German government is responsible for the security of the foreign diplomatic installations.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that the situation has also drawn attention of the international communities which raised similar concerns regarding the security.

However, the officials have been assured of a thorough investigation by the German authorities in Frankfurt.

They have also arrested several people who are being investigated after the video went viral.

It is, however, unclear as to what was the cause of the incident.