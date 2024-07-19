King Charles faces big setback as key plans turn into disaster

King Charles faced a major setback as his important trip to the Channel Islands turned into chaos due to alarming reasons.

For the unversed, the Monarch and Queen Camilla visited Jersey and Guernsey earlier this week. However, the royal trip did not go as planned because of a false security threat and heavy rains during their official engagements.

GB News correspondent Cameron Walker highlighted the challenges faced by the King during his brief trip, which left him feeling 'quite frustrated' during cancer treatment.



He stated, "The King and Queen this week did a nice little trip to the sunny Channel Islands, which turned out not to be so sunny for Jersey but was very sunny for Guernsey."

"I think they bit off more than they could chew, particularly in Jersey's case," shared Cameron.



Speaking of the security scare, the royal commentator said, "...the King and Queen had to be rushed into a hotel for their own safety before it was declared a false alarm."

Cameron also addressed King Charles’s frustration when he was "helping Camilla get on her coat in the pouring rain."



While concluding his remarks, the royal expert shared, "So yes, I think Charles became quite frustrated during that trip to Jersey. I mean, there's a lot going through King’s head, I think that was just one thing too many."



It is important to note that despite his cancer diagnosis in February, King Charles decided to continue his royal duties.