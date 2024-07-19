Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage is not perfect one: 'terrific rows'

The wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton took place on 29 April 2011

Behind closed doors, the royal family experiences marital disagreements just like anyone else.

Prince William and Princess Kate appear to have a seemingly perfect marriage but do have occasional arguments, similar to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, who spoke with a Palace aide about the couple's private relationship, the Sussexes engage in more intense disagreements compared to the Waleses. Quinn discussed these contrasting dynamics in an interview with Daily Express US.

He explained: "Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they [William and Kate] do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

However, "where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control".

The insider added: "It doesn't escalate. The fight doesn't get bigger and bigger." But this is allegedly not the case for Harry and Meghan, with the aide stating: "When Harry and Meghan fight, they both really get into it in a big way."

Fans might be surprised by the news. The Sussexes are known to be very tactile when they are out in public and frequently speak about their love for one another.

But their apparent volatility behind closed doors meant the Sussex brand might never have existed. An extract from Valentine Low's book 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown' claims that Meghan told Harry she would break it off if he did not publicly acknowledge her as his girlfriend.

One source said: "She was saying, 'If you don't put out a statement confirming I'm your girlfriend, I'm going to break up with you.'" The Prince then panicked, as another insider claimed: "He was freaking out, saying, 'She's going to dump me.'"

Of course, Harry did go on to make it official and popped the question in 2017. The couple were married in May 2018 - but less than two years later, stepped down from royal life and became increasingly estranged from the royal family.

However, it appears that the pressure may be escalating for the couple, with tensions rising following the conclusion of their exclusive Spotify deal, backlash over Harry's recent recognition award, concerns about the future of their Netflix partnership, and dwindling popularity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have consistently presented a united front and weathered numerous storms, as evidenced by their Netflix series, public appearances, and joint participation in the Invictus Games.

But it seems that their strenuous efforts to succeed independently from the royal family could be taking a toll, as a source alleged that for the first time in a long while, the couple are not collaborating, with a "growing rift" reportedly developing between them.

"This has been such a challenging few months for Meghan and Harry and the pressure they are under is immense. They feel they are constantly under attack. When they first left the royals, they had so much support and that support seems to be dwindling over time and they're facing increasing criticism," a source told OK! .

"Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe as she loved doing that podcast and she knows people want her to fail with her next project so there's quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment."

Royal author Tom Quinn echoed those comments to The Mirror US, remarking, "There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan's increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public."