Sarah Ferguson sends powerful message to Prince Harry

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to King Charles and Queen Camilla, seemingly teasing Prince Harry with her powerful move.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, turned to her official Instagram to post a stunning picture of the King and Queen on Camilla's special day with a meaningful message.

The Duchess of York wrote in caption: "The picture was captioned: "Happy birthday to Her Majesty, Queen Camilla. May your day be filled with love and celebration!"



Ferguson's post seems to be a clear message to Harry that all members of the royal family are standing together to support each other in all circumstances without any personal gain.

The Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother has often shown her loyalty to the King and the royal family. She recently cancelled her scheduled Australian trip in honour of the monarch.



Ferguson's post comes weeks after she shared a photograph of herself standing beside the late Princess Diana, King Charles's ex-wife, on what would have been the royal's 63rd birthday.

The adorable photo was captioned: "Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend."

Andrew and Ferguson divorced in 1996. However, the two have remained very close and still cohabitate together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Her decision to publicly celebrate Camilla's birthday, amid the Duke's reported feud with the King over their royal residence, could go some ways to show her loyalty to the royal family.