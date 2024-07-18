Royal family member targeted in Trump shooter's pre-attack surveillance

An unnamed member of the royal family faced serious security threat ahead of attack on the former US president Donald Trump, according to a new report.

The man, who tried to kill former President Trump, searched online for a member of the royal family as he was planning his attack, FBI investigators have revealed.

Thomas Crooks, 20, was killed by the US Secret Service after he fired at the former president at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

A royal family member was reportedly researched by the attacker just days before his terrifying act, according to the investigators.



Investigators told Congress that Crooks had searched online for various high-profile figures as he "scoped out" a target for assassination, including an unnamed member of the British royal family.



The shooter reportedly also searched for Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, and Merrick Garland, the US Attorney General.



The shooting appeared to be planned just days in advance, as Crooks went to a local club the day before and practised on the rifle range, lawyers for the Clairton Sportsmen's Club confirmed to ABC News.

US law enforcers and investigators are trying to know Crooks's possible motive for the attack, including by downloading the content of two mobile phones he owned.

