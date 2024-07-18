PTI activist Sanam Javaid pictured pictured in Islamabad on July 18, 2024. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday underscored the use of inappropriate language used by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) campaigner Sanam Javaid and sought guarantee against such conduct in future.

During the hearing on Javaid's plea seeking her release, Justice Aurangzeb said: "[I] saw [Sanam] Javaid using inappropriate language on the internet."



The PTI's firebrand activist has been embroiled in legal battles for months and has faced arrests and rearrest in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots, triggered after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest in a graft case, which saw several military installations being vandalised.

She has been acquitted in a total of four cases including the one filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recently, and has acquired bail in the remaining eight cases.

On Monday, the PTI activist secured a major relief after the high court ordered her release and prevented the police and other law enforcement agencies from arresting her till Thursday (today).

The court's orders came after her father had moved the court against his daughter's arrest which came soon after her release in the case registered by the FIA.

A day earlier, she was shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's orders.

During the hearing of the plea filed against her arrest today, the PTI activist's lawyer assured the court that his client would not indulge in improper use of language in future.

Meanwhile, appearing before the court, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan said that Balochistan police weren't insisting on securing the transit remand of the activist.

The remarks refer to the latest case lodged against Javaid in Balochistan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

"[Sanam] Javaid is free and can now go back to her province," the official said.

The court then disposed of the plea and declared her arrest "illegal".

Speaking to the media at the IHC, Javaid's lawyer Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq Ali said that the attorney general, during their meeting, has assured that the PTI activist would not be arrested in any case in the country.

"The attorney general has also said in the IHC that Javaid won't be arrested," he said.

The counsel further revealed that the AGP has said that cases registered against his client in Balochistan and Islamabad would be withdrawn within two days.

On the issue of the language used by the PTI activist, Advocate Ali said that he apologised to the court on behalf of his client and reassured that of due caution in future in response to Justice Aurangzeb's remarks highlighting her use of harsh and improper words.