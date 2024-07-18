Kim Kardashian shares shocking bathroom injury on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian gets candid about finger injury

Kim Kardashian revealed details of her finger injury following her “bizarre” bathroom accident.

In a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star revealed that she sliced off the top part of her middle finger, joking about it with her sister Kourtney.

In response to a producer’s question about the SKIMS founder’s fingers, Kim explained: “My big sliding door to my bathroom that opens up and you see the whole window in my bathroom, I was shutting it and there was no latch, so you have to pull the inside of the mechanics out, so I pulled them out like this.”

Referring to her index and middle fingers, the reality star claimed that she was adamant to use her left hand to pull the door open.

She said, “Usually I just stop it with my hand but I pulled it really hard and then Saint ran in with chips and I'm like, 'It's 8:30 at night! No chips!' And then it went 'Boom!' And I was like… uhhh… I literally looked at my hand and fell to the ground.”

