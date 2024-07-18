Shehbaz prays for Biden's swift recovery after COVID diagnosis

This combination of images shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and United States President Joe Biden. — AFP/APP/Files

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his well wishes to President Joe Biden of the United States, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democratic leader on Wednesday after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organisation, mentioned that Biden would not be able to attend a scheduled event due to the illness.

Jean-Pierre added that despite being vaccinated and boosted, Biden was experiencing mild symptoms.

Earlier, when boarding the Air Force Oneto travel from Las Vegas to recuperate in Delaware, Biden reassured reporters: "Good, I feel good."

However, he climbed the stairs into the aircraft slowly, clinging to the railing tightly and pausing a few times along the way.

Following the announcement by the White House, the 72-year-old prime minister took to his social media to wish Biden a quick recovery from the illness.

In a post on X, Shehbaz wrote: "Wishing President Biden @POTUS swift and complete recovery from Covid. Good wishes."

A screenshot showing Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's social media post. — X/@CMShehbaz

Shehbaz's post comes days after he, along with other prominent political figures, inlcuding President Asif Ali Zardari and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, condemned the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden's illness comes at a crucial time for him as he has been losing ground in battleground states against Trump, who is headlining a triumphant convention this week.

The White House said Biden planned to spend a long weekend at his Delaware beach house. It was unclear how long the sickness would keep him for the campaign trail.