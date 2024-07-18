Inside King Charles’ special gift for Queen Camilla’s 77th birthday

King Charles is making sure that Queen Camilla is made to feel special as she marked her 77th birthday on Wednesday.

Camilla spent her birthday accompanying Charles to oversee the second State Opening of Parliament of his reign and deliver a speech on behalf of the new Labour government.

While the couple may have spent the day working, the monarch’s special gift must have made Camilla’s day, according to King Charles former butler, Grant Harrold.

“The funny thing is that what do you even give to someone in the royal family? Or a Queen?” Harrold told The Sun. “I expect Charles will give her something practical that she wants, a piece of jewellery — or something for her dogs.”

He continued, “A couple of days after her birthday, it might be that we notice Camilla wearing a different piece of jewellery, which may have been a birthday gift.”

Harrold, who was the royal’s butler from 2004 to 2011, also shared that he wouldn’t be surprised if Camilla received something from the late Queen’s collection of jewellery.

“That does happen from time to time,” he explained.

Meanwhile, former royal butler Paul Burrell said King Charles will likely ‘spoil’ Camilla on her special day will celebrate it ‘privately' with a party at Clarence House.