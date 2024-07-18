Kate Beckinsale slams haters with swim-suit

Kate Beckinsale slams trollers

Kate Beckinsale blasted critics by making it clear that she didn’t ask for anyone’s opinion.



Kate Beckinsale slammed her social media haters with a statement through her Instagram Story Tuesday, that featured her stunning in a black one-piece swimsuit and called out followers who criticised her weight and thin figure during her health battle in recent months.

The 50-year-old Serendipity star wore a suit with a bold statement written on its front.

“I did not ask your opinion” the statement read in silver sequins

The actress accessorised her look with a big tan straw hat and rhinestone-trimmed sunglasses.

Beckinsale has been clapping back at commentators for quite some time now, and responded to one social media user last week after the person questioned why the star’s “a*s ran away.”

“No, actually. I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly,” the Underworld star wrote in response.

She also added that she “found eating very hard” because of the trauma and had also been working “on a movie that was actually quite triggering” with its death theme and all.

She added some bold remarks to shut the follower hard up, asking them to “worry about your own f*king a*s,” adding, “I suggest shoving something up it — like a large pineapple or a brick.”