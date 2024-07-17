Princess Beatrice celebrates major milestone with husband as feud with Harry grows

Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo reach major milestone

Princess Beatrice - who walked down the aisle in the All Saints Chapel in Windsor to marry Edoardo in 2020 - is celebrating major milestone with her husband.

The couple are all excited and set to share sweet memories with fans as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday (July 17).

Beatrice, 35, and Edoardo, 40, look all excited to mark the day in style as they were forced to slim down their wedding plans due to the coronavirus restrictions.



Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Beatrice and her sweetheart Edoardo began dating in 2018 and became engaged the following year on a holiday in Italy.

The royal family released a statement to make the delightful announcement about the couple's engagement at the time: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



"Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020."

The statement was accompanied by a sweet photograph of the betrothed couple taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy. In image, Beatrice is seen proudly flouting her diamond engagement ring from the Italian-British architect.

The couple issued the following statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married."

The royal, who's cousin of Prince Harry and had strong bond with the Duke, is seen teaming up with Prince William amid ongoing royal health crisis as her and Eugenie's rift with Harry escalated after the Princesses of York said no to attend Harry's London event in May.