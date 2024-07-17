Jamshoro: Grenade detonates at police station, injures 8

Damage to the Jamshoro Police Station can be seen in this still taken from a video. — Screengrab/Video by author

HYDERABAD: At least eight people have been injured at the Jamshoro Police Station when a hand grenade went off on its own due to intense heat, according Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Tariq Dharejo.

The senior police official revealed that the explosion occurred in a storeroom that heated up due to the scorching temperatures in Jamshoro.

He told Geo News that, as a result of the incident that unfolded on Wednesday, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), five other police personnel, and a suspect sustained.

Six of the injured are receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad, while two others have been shifted to Karachi for further treatment, DIG Dharejo said.



The senior cop, although had earlier attributed the explosion to heat, noted that an investigation was still underway to ascertain the cause of the blast while the bomb disposal squad was also at the scene of the incident.

In response, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought a report from senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jamshoro and directed the cops to probe the incident using "modern technology".

"Quality medical facilities should be provided to the injured police personnel. Bomb disposal squad should be called in to investigate the blast," the home minister added.