Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy’s health issue a reason to postpone their move back plan

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne address their move back plan to the UK: More inside

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne have recently addressed their move back plan to the United Kingdom after living in LA for over two decades.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast on July 16, Ozzy responded to a fan’s question about relocation.

“We’re trying to get on a flight,” replied the 75-year-old.

Sharon however explained that Ozzy’s health had stopped them from moving back to the UK.

It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy’s health,” said the 71-year-old.

Earlier this year, Ozzy opened up about his “seven surgeries in the past five years,” including his fourth spinal surgery in September 2023.

Sharon added, “We'll get there. We wanna go back so bad, but we'll get there. Won't we, Ozzy?”

To which, the Black Sabbath singer responded, “Yeah, We will.”

Ozzy previously told The Observer, “Everything’s ridiculous there.”

Sharon agreed, saying, “America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now.”

Earlier in January, Ozzy gave his major health update during his podcast.

The musician remarked, “A trip to the doctor showed that my blood clots are gone and everything’s back to normal.”

Ozzy added, “When you lose your health, nothing else matters,”