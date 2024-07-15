Prince William forced to make stern choice for heartbreaking reason

Prince William appears to be filling in big shoes of his grandfather, Prince Philip, as he takes some tough decision in the royal family.



The Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the throne, has had to make some difficult decision and stay resolute, despite it being his father, King Charles’ reign, per former BBC Royal correspondent.

“William has always been a strong character,” Bong told OK! Magazine. “I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute.”

She continued, “He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision.”

Bond also noted that there is a “sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role” and Philip “ruled the family with a rod of iron.”.

So, when Philip died that discipline collapsed and now William is “calling the shots when it comes to family discipline,” per the former royal correspondent.

Bond went on to suggest that King Charles is not able to do much when it comes to his younger son, Prince Harry, as William has taken a tough stance.

“Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including Andrew and Harry,” she said.

“Whether he is the 'new enforcer' I am not so sure. But he is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway.”