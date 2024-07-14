Taylor Swift enjoys snack time on stage during Milan show

Taylor Swift is performing in Italy for two nights, July 13 and 14, as part of her Eras Tour.



On Saturday, she took the stage at San Siro Stadium in Milan, delivering an unforgettable show filled with exciting moments, celebrity sightings, new costumes, and surprises from both sides of the stage.

In a heartwarming moment, the San Siro crowd surprised Taylor Swift with a chant of "Sei Bellisima (You're beautiful") just before her piano set.

A concertgoer's video captured the moment, showing Taylor seated at her piano, overwhelmed with emotion as the crowd showered her with praise. "Wow, no one has ever been this nice to me in my entire life," she exclaimed, clearly touched by the gesture, as reported by USA Today.

The singer-songwriter resumed her piano set with a rendition of Red (Taylor's version), creating a magical atmosphere in the stadium. However, the moment was briefly interrupted when an insect flew into her mouth, causing her to cough and pause.

"There's so many bugs here tonight," she remarked, laughing off the incident.

This is the third time on her Eras Tour that she has accidentally swallowed a bug while performing on stage, with previous incidents occurring at Wembley Stadium in London and Soldier Field in Chicago.

In Milan, Italy, the Gorgeous crooner debuted two new outfits, Fearless and Tortured Poets, which sparked excitement among fans, who hoped for a new announcement, but it didn't materialise.

The Fearless outfit shone with glitter and gold and black tiger stripes, similar to her previous concert attire.

The Tortured Poets dress was a stunning white gown, reminiscent of the one she wore at European shows, with lyrics printed on it: "Who's afraid of little old me? You should be." The outfits sent fans into a frenzy, but ultimately, no new announcement was made.