Kate Middleton major heartbreak at King Charles, Prince William's future plans

Kate Middleton could be gearing for a major heartbreak over future of her kids in the wake of King Charles, Prince William’s plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.



Speaking to Hello! magazine, royal author Kate Williams discussed possibility of the pair’s younger kids, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, moving to London in their capacity as non-working royals in the future.

A friend of the Prince of Wales previously divulged the royal’s plans to follow in the footsteps of his father and keep the siblings away from duties when he becomes King in a conversation with the Daily Mail.

Reflecting on Charles’ decision to open Buckingham Palace to the public, Williams explained its importance in generating income for the royal collection.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old uses Clarence House as his London home with Queen Camilla.

"On one hand, these palaces are great homes being conserved for future generations,” the royal author told the outlet. "On the other hand, they generate a lot of income for the royal collection and are great to visit.”

She explained: "We understand that King Charles is aiming for a slimmed-down Royal Family, so it means [minor royals] may have to go and live in non-palaces.

"He doesn't really live in Buckingham Palace at the moment, he's renovating it and using it more as an office."

She added: "And it will be interesting to see how Prince William might approach them if he still has children living with him.

"Maybe in the future we'll see Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis getting a flat in Shoreditch together."