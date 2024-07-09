Queen Camilla takes smart steps to outshine Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla has taken on a more prominent royal role due to Kate Middleton's absence and the growing health issues within the royal family.

The Queen Consort seems to be taking advantage of Catherine's absence as the Princess battles cancer.

Royal commentator, Jennie Bond highlighted the noticeable transformation in Camilla's character especially after King Charles's cancer and Kate's diagnosis.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, she said that Camilla is stepping up and she is certainly "rocking it as she approaches her 77th birthday."

Jennie claimed that in the recent months, the Monarch's better half has been working non-stop and proved people wrong for calling her the 'other woman' with her sincerity towards Charles.

"...She wants the man she loves to be proud of her, and to pull her weight in their partnership," the royal expert said.

The royal author believes that Camilla is looking "sleeker, smarter and more stylish than ever and she has grown immeasurably in confidence" as Kate is away from the limelight.

While drawing comparisons between the old and new Camilla, she said, "What a contrast to those early days when she looked and sounded so very nervous if she had to speak in public. Now she is assured, confident and comfortable in her new and very demanding role."