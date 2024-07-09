King Charles shuts down rumours of rivalry with Meghan Markle

King Charles’ stance has been clarified in the wake of buzzing speculations about his business rivalry with Meghan Markle.



The 75-year-old monarch sparked rumours of competition with his estranged daughter-in-law over similarities between the products from his Highgrove home and the duchess’ new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

However, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shut down “suggestions of petty rivalry” pointing out the King’s year-old business as compared to the former actress’ fresh venture.

"I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan’s products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate," the royal expert told OK! magazine. "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now.

"The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens,” Jennie continued.

"I really don’t think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team.

“Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it’s a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him,” she affirmed.

It comes after reports surfaced regarding Meghan's product launch and her desire to tap Prince Harry's father as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice to promote it.