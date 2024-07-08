Zoë Kravitz explains why she decided Blink Twice as her directorial debut

Zoë Kravitz shares her thoughts on directorial debut, Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz has recently explained why she selects Blink Twice as her directorial debut.



Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kravitz admitted she didn’t trust anyone else to justify with this movie.

“I worked on the script for such a long time — I started writing in 2017, and we shot the movie in 2021,” she said.

Kravitz mentioned, “I feel like that journey of just being so engrossed in the creation process, by the time we were really talking about actually making the film, I could see this world and these characters so clearly in my mind and I didn't feel like I would be able to handle trusting somebody else to bring this to life.”

“So, it felt directing was something I always knew I wanted to do, and this just felt like the most natural progression in terms of just the situation I found myself in,” stated the Divergent star.

Reflecting on the process of bringing the movie to life, Kravitz dished, “It was just the amount of time that it took to really get the script into the place we wanted it to be.”

“Interestingly enough, a lot of subject matters and things that are in the script kept on changing quite drastically culturally in the zeitgeist. So, of course, we had to rewrite and adapt to that as well, so there were many different versions of this world and of the story,” she pointed out.

While talking about movie’s themes, Kravitz further said, “I think there are a lot of themes that really fit into each other, like this puzzle in a way, that I don't think I even realised at first as I was writing, which is one of the magical things about writing.”

“You have different layers of things that are going on, and you realize how connected everything is, and just the way that we all internalize all these different kinds of stories and societal norms,” added the actress and director.

Meanwhile, Blink Twice will release in theatres on August 23.