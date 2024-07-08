More rain expected in Karachi tomorrow

Representational image of a woman holds an umbrella to shield her famil from the rain while riding a motorcycle in the Lahore on July 6, 2024. — AFP

Karachi is likely to receive more rain for another day (Tuesday) after it finally poured down in the metropolis, turning the weather pleasant on Monday following weeks of sweltering heat.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its latest weather forecast predicted intermittent showers in the port-city and various parts of Sindh today and tomorrow and heavy falls in upper and central parts of the country from July 10.

Weather in Pakistan has remained mostly humid despite scattered downpours in the upper and central parts of the country. However, an ongoing monsoon activity is likely to affect the weather in the coming days as per the Met Office.

"Met Office informed that more monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea in upper parts of the country from 10th July," the latest weather update stated.

The longest duration of monsoon showers is expected in the Kashmir region.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Intermittent rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers in isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir's Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur areas from July 10 to 16.

Thundershowers accompanied by wind in isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from the evening of July 10 till 15 with occasional gaps.

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightening is expected in other parts of Punjab including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from July 12 to 14.

Thundershowers accompanied by the wind with isolated heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from July 11 to 15 with occasional gaps.

Rain accompanied by wind, thunder and lightning is expected in eastern parts of Balochistan, including Khuzdar, Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Shirani, today and tomorrow (July 8-9). The showers are expected to return on July 12 after a break and continue till July 14.

However, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain with wind and thunder is expected in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Padidan, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta and Karachi today and tomorrow with occasional gaps.

The wet spell is likely to return to Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad on July 12 and 13.

As for Gilgit-Baltistan, the PMD predicted mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions in the province. However, rainfall activity is also expected in areas including Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from July 11 till 15 with occasional gaps.

Possible impacts and advisory

In the light of the predicted conditions, the Met Office warned of increased inflows in the local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir from July 12 to 14.

It also stated chances of urban flooding in the low-lying areas in northeastern parts of Punjab.

The PMD said that landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the rain spell.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours, windstorms and lightning may affect daily routines, warning of incidents of roofs or wall collapses in slum areas, as well as other weak structures like electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

The PMD advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast, while travelers and tourists to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

The Met Office also directed all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Karachi gets respite from scorching heat

The weather in Karachi became pleasant on Monday afternoon with the first shower of the monsoon season, providing respite to the citizens struggling with extreme heat.

Dark clouds covered different areas of Karachi, including Surjani Town which also experienced dusty winds. Meanwhile, Malir Memon Goth also experienced heavy rain with strong winds.

The much-needed rain hit different areas in the metropolis including Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Nazimabad, and North Nazimabad.

Additionally, areas including II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, and Old City experienced drizzle, bringing an end to the persistent heat spell that has gripped the city in recent weeks.