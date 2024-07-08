More rain expected in Karachi tomorrow

Karachi is likely to receive more rain for another day (Tuesday) after it finally poured down in the metropolis, turning the weather pleasant on Monday following weeks of sweltering heat.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its latest weather forecast predicted intermittent showers in the port-city and various parts of Sindh today and tomorrow and heavy falls in upper and central parts of the country from July 10.
Weather in Pakistan has remained mostly humid despite scattered downpours in the upper and central parts of the country. However, an ongoing monsoon activity is likely to affect the weather in the coming days as per the Met Office.
"Met Office informed that more monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea in upper parts of the country from 10th July," the latest weather update stated.
The longest duration of monsoon showers is expected in the Kashmir region.
Under the influence of this weather system:
In the light of the predicted conditions, the Met Office warned of increased inflows in the local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir from July 12 to 14.
It also stated chances of urban flooding in the low-lying areas in northeastern parts of Punjab.
The PMD said that landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the rain spell.
Meanwhile, heavy downpours, windstorms and lightning may affect daily routines, warning of incidents of roofs or wall collapses in slum areas, as well as other weak structures like electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.
The PMD advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast, while travelers and tourists to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.
The Met Office also directed all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.
The weather in Karachi became pleasant on Monday afternoon with the first shower of the monsoon season, providing respite to the citizens struggling with extreme heat.
Dark clouds covered different areas of Karachi, including Surjani Town which also experienced dusty winds. Meanwhile, Malir Memon Goth also experienced heavy rain with strong winds.
The much-needed rain hit different areas in the metropolis including Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Nazimabad, and North Nazimabad.
Additionally, areas including II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, and Old City experienced drizzle, bringing an end to the persistent heat spell that has gripped the city in recent weeks.
