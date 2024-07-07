'Titanic' star Kate Winslet mourns producer Jon Landau's death

Kate Winslet 'can’t believe' that Jon Landau is dead

Kate Winslet paid tribute to her Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau following his death at the age of 63.

The 48-year-old actress shared her grief of Landau’s passing with Deadline on Saturday, July 6.

"Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men," she told the outlet, claiming that she had known the producer since she was 20. "His passion for filmmaking only deepened with age."

"He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomena creative people," the Oscar-winning actress continued.

"His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work," she added.

The Regime star then concluded her statement, mourning, "He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone."

Additionally, Winslet rose to prominence with her breakthrough role in the 1997 film about the doomed ocean liner, produced by Landau and directed by James Cameron.

Titanic earned Winslet, who played the widely acclaimed role of Rose DeWitt Bukater alongside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson, her second career Oscar nomination and her first Best Actress nomination.