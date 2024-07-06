Zara Tindall set to deliver strong message amid Princess Anne's health woes

Zara Tindall has been advised to stand united with the working members of the royal family as her mother, Princess Anne, halted her royal duties following a horrific accident.

In conversation with GB News, Branding expert Desislava Dobreva believes it is high time for the British equestrian to "highlight the strong family bonds within the Royal Family by appearing with other family members during public events."

She added, "This approach will underscore the idea that the family is united and supportive during Princess Anne's recovery."

Notably, for the past few days, reports have been circulating in the media that King Charles might be considering to bestow the title of ‘princess’ to the daughter of his sister.

However, royal experts believe it seems unlikely to happen as Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, have a hectic lifestyle.

On the other hand, Princess Anne, who is known as the 'most hardworking' royal figure, is currently recovering from her minor injuries and concussion.

For the unversed, the incident took place when the King's sister was walking around her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday, June 23.

As of now, Princess Anne has been discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 28.

But, the Princess Royal's absence from important royal engagements has bee raising concerns about the Monarch's slimmed down monarchy plan.