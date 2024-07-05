Khloe Kardashian feels ‘pressure’ to launch a new fragrance later this year

Khloe Kardashian to unveil a new fragrance in December: Deets inside

Khloe Kardashian has recently revealed she’s going to launch a new fragrance later this year.



Speaking with HELLO! magazine, Khloe revealed, “It's coming in December, hopefully.”

Khloe decided to release this new brand after her half sister Kylie Jenner debuted her scent Cosmic earlier this year.

Elaborating on why she took time to launch her brand, the Good American co-founder said, “I have been trailing different scents for months and months. It's a scary process because fragrance is so personal.”

Interestingly, this is not first time Khloe is going to unveil new fragrance; however, she confessed she’s feeling “more pressure” as she’s doing it all alone.

Khloe stated, “I have done fragrances before, with my ex-husband and my sisters, but the pressure is on me now.”

“It's a lot on my shoulders but I think I'm coming up with something really beautiful,” remarked the 40-year-old.

Khloe added, “It's just taking time because I'm a perfectionist.”

Prior to this fragrance launch, Khloe had released unisex fragrance with former husband Lamar Odon in 2011.

Later, Khloe worked with sister Kim on a fragrance for KKW Fragrance before the brand closed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Khloe opened up about working with Tatti Lashes.

“I am always really careful about which brands I team up with because I feel a responsibility towards my fans,” mentioned the reality star.

Khloe pointed out, “It was serendipitous in a way. I've been a fan of Tatti Lashes for years. They're what I use in my everyday life.”

“We get asked to do deals all the time and I say no because I have a responsibility to my followers,” she noted.

Khloe added, “I can't tell you I was that responsible 20 years ago, when I was new and green but that was a different time.”