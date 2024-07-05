Prince William shares major update on Princess Anne's health in secret meeting

Prince William appeared to address her aunt Princess Anne’s health scare that left her hospitalized last week.



According to royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, the Prince of Wales seemed to have brought up her horse accident during a conversation with Prince Edward during Japanese state visit.

For the unversed, the Princess Royal was forced to sit out the key event last month, after she was struck by a horse on her head at Gatcombe Park.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh stepped in to fill the glaring void of absence left by both Anne and Kate Middleton, alongside the King, Queen Camilla, and William.

In a video making rounds on social media, the heir to the throne could be seen engrossed in a conversation with his youngest uncle as they observed the historic artifacts from the Royal Collection alongside the Japanese monarchs.

Rhiannon said during an appearance on latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, “I don't know whether you spotted this, because you may not have seen this footage, but at the State Visit, there was the moment where the King and the Queen were showing the Emperor and Empress a variety of things from the Royal Collection, and over their shoulder, I was watching the footage back, and you could see this little group that was the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince William in the middle, and they seem to be having this quite intense conversation.”

The royal expert further claimed: “Then all of a sudden, Prince William almost whacked himself in the face, and I thought, ‘Oh, hang on, they were talking about Anne.' Now, look, I haven't had it confirmed, but it was literally the day after. It looked pretty much like they were talking about it.”