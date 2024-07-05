Meghan Markle risks A-list rivalry with Hollywood star with major plans

Meghan Markle is at risk of estrangement within her circle of A-list friends with her ambitious business plans.



Speaking to Life & Style, a source claimed the Duchess of Sussex is “stepping on some toes” amid rumours about the prospective launch of rosé wine as the first product from American Riviera Orchard.

Little to no information has been imparted about the former actress’ lifestyle brand since its social media launch in April.

However, she has sent out jars of strawberry and raspberry jam as well as dog biscuits to her influencer friends.

Now, internet has been abuzz with speculations that Meghan will officially launch her brand with the release of rosé wine, rumoured to be featured in her upcoming Netflix cooking show.

The insider revealed her Motecito neighbour and friend, Cameron Diaz is also mogul to a lucrative wine brand by the name of Avaline.

Hence, it would be safe to assume that Meghan’s business plans are ought to ruffle some feathers among her celebrity friends.

“It’s pretty brazen that she’s moving in on her territory. Meghan doesn’t seem to care that she’s competing with a friend,” they claimed, noting: “[She] is stepping on some toes.”

The insider also reflected on her desperation to make an impact with her brand following a string of failures in the commercial market with Spotify snub and more.

“She’s been casting a wide net, but some people think it just shows how desperate Meghan is. Her products are all over the place.”

“She knows the wine market is lucrative,” the insider said of Meghan’s latest project. “It’s looking like a total cash grab.”

“She and Harry aren’t steadily making the kind of money they need to continue their lavish lifestyle. Their future depends on her success. Meghan absolutely feels like it’s sink or swim time.”