Police 'arrest' PTI Islamabad president

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad President Aamir Mughal giving a message to the party workers in Islamabad on July 3, 2024. —Screengrab/ Facebook/ Aamir Mughal NA 46 - PTI Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad President Aamir Mughal from outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Islamabad, the party said on Thursday.

PTI counsel Asim Baig, in a post on X, confirmed about arrest of the PTI leader in the federal capital.

The PTI said its leader had gone to seek the no objection certificate from the Islamabad DC office for the party's rally scheduled for July 6 in Islamabad, “to demand incarcerated party founder Imran Khan’s release and against inflation”.

Mughal was earlier arrested on May 23, during a raid by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) along with police on PTI's Central Secretariat.



The CDA had demolished a portion of the PTI office over a "violation of building rules", drawing strong condemnation from the Imran Khan's party.

During this process, PTI activists had resisted the government's attempts to demolish the office, leading to the arrest of some party workers by the capital city police.

Following the completion of the operation, the CDA officials had sealed the PTI's central office and also pasted the order on it.