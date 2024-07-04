Police 'arrest' PTI Islamabad president

ISLAMABAD: Police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad President Aamir Mughal from outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Islamabad, the party said on Thursday.
PTI counsel Asim Baig, in a post on X, confirmed about arrest of the PTI leader in the federal capital.
The PTI said its leader had gone to seek the no objection certificate from the Islamabad DC office for the party's rally scheduled for July 6 in Islamabad, “to demand incarcerated party founder Imran Khan’s release and against inflation”.
Mughal was earlier arrested on May 23, during a raid by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) along with police on PTI's Central Secretariat.
The CDA had demolished a portion of the PTI office over a "violation of building rules", drawing strong condemnation from the Imran Khan's party.
During this process, PTI activists had resisted the government's attempts to demolish the office, leading to the arrest of some party workers by the capital city police.
Following the completion of the operation, the CDA officials had sealed the PTI's central office and also pasted the order on it.
Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, Sarfraz Rajar, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Syed Waqar Mehdi named as SACM
Pakistan and Tajikistan sign several MoUs, want to boost bilateral ties in trade, agriculture, health, education
"Both countries have strong desire for regional peace and security," says Pakistan envoy to Qatar
PM Shebaz and President Rahmon discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in different fields
Six-member team formed to probe councillor Abbasi and trader Waseem’s killings, says SSP Korangi
With tampered engine, chassis numbers, stolen motorcycles were listed, sold on various online platforms, reveals SSP...