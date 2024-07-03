Kevin Bacon shares working experience with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Kevin Bacon reflects on working with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Kevin Bacon has recently opened up about working with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.



Speaking with PEOPLE, Kevin said, “It’s a bucket list thing to work with him. He is one of our greatest movie stars ever.”

The Tremors actor shared, “Our paths never crossed in the '80s. We never worked together.”

“I don't remember even having met him — I'm sure we probably did, but I don't remember,” continued the 63-year-old.

Reflecting on his time with Eddie, Kevin mentioned, “Eddie is somebody who is a very relaxed and loose and present actor.”

“He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising,” dished the actor.

Kevin told the outlet, “When he improvises, there's improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh.”

“I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he's still hilarious,” stated the Footloose actor.

Kevin further said, “To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me.”

Sharing about Eddie, Kevin pointed out, “He really watches the person that he is working with.”

“I'd noticed that he will pick up on some little thing that the other person is doing or saying or whatever, and kind of put it back to them. It was great. I loved working with him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will begin premiering on Netflix July 3.