Ed Sheeran advises London citizens to ‘stop displaying’ wealth

Ed Sheeran has expressed concerns about safety in London, calling the city "dangerous" and stating that all areas are "sketchy".

In a recent interview with US podcaster Theo Von, the singer-songwriter said: "I'd say every area of London. Literally, every area is sketchy. I think that you cannot be anywhere. It's not like a segregated city. No, I mean the nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid sh**."

The singer, 33, advised against displaying wealth, saying: "If you wander around with, I dunno, like a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a 200 grand watch, you are going to get robbed. But just don't do that."

The Perfect crooner strongly criticised the Conservative Party for their lack of support for the arts, accusing them of prioritizing bankers over artists.

The renowned singer-songwriter denounced the government for disregarding and diminishing the significance of the UK's vibrant art communities and the exceptional talent across all ages.

He spoke about his feelings on the state of the UK: "I just try to be as honest as possible at all points."

The Photograph vocalist went at the current regime over their treatment of his former school in Suffolk.

He explained: "I've been doing probably for the last seven years stuff with music in high schools because in my area, so basically in 2017/ 2018, my old music teacher came to me and he was like, 'look, the government that is currently in charge, do not value art at all.. arts, drama, music.' And they cut all the funding for comprehensive high schools.

"So my music teacher came to me and was going, I think they had to share between art, music and drama, like 700 pounds per year for all three subjects. So I started funding that at my local high school. And then you see a massive uptick in kids doing production, kids doing songwriting, kids doing this."

The musician further went on, "I built a recording studio there. There's loads of proper instruments that aren't broken and you just see the school getting better at music. So then I started doing that in the county that I'm from. And we've just now changed it to do it nationwide. And I'm now visiting more high schools and places that really need music funding.

"And you see what a difference it makes too. Because I'm not an academic person and in the real world I would be viewed as stupid, but I excelled at music and therefore people think that I'm good at something.”