Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck decide to sell off artwork from Beverly Hills mansion

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ready to sell off prized possession from California mansion

Jennifer Lopez and estranged husband Ben Affleck have decided mutually to sell off artwork from their $60 million California mansion after divorce speculations.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, Ben and JLo were reportedly trying to unload some of their most prized possessions from the couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills marital home last week.

The insider revealed that Ben “never liked the home because it was too far away from his children”.

The Argo star had moved out of the Beverly Hills mansion earlier this year and started renting an apartment in Brentwood.

The source disclosed that JLo tried to convince Ben to return home, but it’s of no use and eventually she gave up the idea.

“She's hit a wall when it comes to fixing things because he just isn't reciprocating,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “At first JLo was willing to do anything to get him to come home, but it was just pointless.”

“She's now telling friends she's over trying. She's very clear she's given up hoping for a miracle,” dished an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “She's said it didn't work out but not going to miss his bad habits like his chain smoking and his junk food binges.”