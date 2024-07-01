Travis Kelce is nailing his role in upcoming show, Grotesquerie

Travis Kelnce is doing 'very well' in acting, dishes co-star Niecy Nash-Bitts

Travis Kelce is doing very well in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series, Grotesquerie, said Niecy Nash-Betts.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30, Niecy stated, “He's doing really well. Really well.”

When questioned about whether Niecy has been helping the football star, she replied, “Of course, I have to!”

Dishing out details about their rehearsal, Niecy revealed, “It looks like us sitting around eating In-N-Out, reading words off a piece of paper.”

When asked about Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift, Niecy remarked, “Well now, I don't ask and tell! Let me just say that.”

Last month, Travis shared that his role in a new show, Grotesquerie, is “quite challenging”.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Travis said, “I guess you could say that.”

Reflecting on being an actor, Travis noted, “I’ve been on a few shows before, I’ve only played myself on those shows though.”

“It’s definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and a scene,” mentioned the 34-year-old.

Travis added, “It’s a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I’m coachable.”

“That’s one thing I know from being in sports — I’m a coachable guy,” he concluded.