Pearl Jam cancels multiple shows due to mystery illness affecting whole band

Pearl Jam previously cancelled another show due to the same reason

Pearl Jam fans have been hit with some more disappointing news.

On Sunday, June 30, the iconic rock band announced via social media that they had to cancel two upcoming European tour dates due to an unspecified illness. This follows the recent cancellation of another show for the same reason.

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery,” the band explained in a statement posted to their Instagram.

The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band, and it is heart-wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen,” they continued.

The band also expressed gratitude for the hard work that goes into making their shows possible and emphasised that they do not “take these decisions lightly.”

Pearl Jam added, “We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back soon. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Thank you for your continued understanding and support. It means the world."

Originally scheduled to perform at Waldbühne in Berlin on July 2 and 3, Pearl Jam had also recently canceled their June 29 show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the same reason.

Fans are now looking ahead to the band's next scheduled performance on Saturday, July 6, in Barcelona.