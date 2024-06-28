Princess Anne 'just thinking about' King Charles after hospital discharge

The Princess Royal is discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol

Princess Anne is "loathing" her sudden thrust into the limelight after being hospitalized following a horse-related incident.



The Princess Royal was recently discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol after a five-night stay due to a head injury and concussion sustained on Sunday.

As a result, she missed King Charles hosting the Emperor and Empress of Japan at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. According to Roya Nikkah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, Anne would have disliked diverting attention away from her brother.

Speaking on The Royals with Roya and Kate, she said: "You can just imagine Anne absolutely loathing being the centre of attention. She'll have really disliked the fact that while her brother was hosting a state visit, a very high profile state visit, Anne was the main news of the day, because she loathes being centre of attention."

Kate Mansey, Royal editor for The Times, shared: "And she would have wanted to be there to represent the family."

Despite her recent accident, both believe that Anne's passion for horses will remain unshaken. As Roya noted: "She will definitely, I think, fingers crossed, when she comes out of hospital, I think she will be around horses very soon."

This is not the first time Princess Anne has been involved in such accidents as she represented Team GB in Equestrian Eventing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and also encountered a major accident during the same year.

Princess Anne was left unconscious with a cracked vertebra after a fall at the Portman Horse Trials in Dorset this April, leading to an overnight hospital stay.

She had previously taken a tumble during the Olympics when her mount, Goodwill, missed a jump, but she bravely completed the competition. Her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has provided an update on her condition, stating that she is "recovering slowly". When pressed about her discharge date on Wednesday, he remarked: "She'll be out when she's ready."

The incident has forced Anne to cancel her attendance at the state banquet and postpone a scheduled trip to Canada set for the end of the week.



