Taylor Swift diminishes Meghan Markle’s standing in Hollywood

Taylor Swift’s recent interaction with Prince William and his kids "may very well be unnerving" to Meghan Markle.

For the unversed, the pop megastar has openly declared her support to the Wales family during her star-studded Eras Tour show in London on June 21.

The Queen of pop music and the future King of England shared a heartfelt moment with each other, allegedly leaving the Duchess of Sussex in shock.

PR expert Ryan McCormick detailed the former Suits star's possible reaction to William's growing friendship with the Hollywood A-lister.

In conversation with The Mirror, he said, "Because of Taylor's considerable clout, her friendliness towards William may very well be unnerving to Meghan."

The publicist claimed that Meghan would gain "Swifties into her camp" only if Taylor publicly endorsed or supported the Duchess in the same way as she did it with William.

Moreover, Ryan said that Meghan has been facing negative outcomes as "high profile celebrities and power brokers started to begin publicly dissing or distance themselves" from her.

Notably, Taylor's latest snub may diminish Meghan's standing in the entertainment industry.