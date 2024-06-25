‘X-Men’ screenwriter reacts to Alan Cumming’s ‘gay’ comments on ‘X2: X-Men United’

David Hayter responds to Alan Cumming’s X2: X-Men United comments

David Hayter, the X-Men screenwriter seems to have loved Alan Cumming’s “gay” comments on the movie X2: X-Men United.



Hayter gushed to TMZ about Cumming’s recent confession about the 2003 sequel X2, where the latter called it the “gayest film” in his career.

Cumming played the role of the mutant Nightcrawler in the comic book movie.

Hayter co-penned the script for the sequel with Michael Dougherty and Dan Harris, having sole screenwriting credit on the original X-Men movie.

“I was thrilled Alan Cumming called X2 the gayest film he’d ever worked on. It made me really happy,” Hayter said. “I’m so glad we did right by him. He’s such an icon for gay rights. Ian McKellen also really recognized the allegory of it from a gay perspective”

Hayter also detailed the studio’s goal for X-Men movies, that it was “just exclusion for anyone” in general, as they wanted them to appeal to “anyone who faced hatred or exclusion or judgement and still felt compelled to do the right thing.”

“We had the Holocaust in the opening of [X-Men] and Magneto paraphrases Malcom X at the end. It’s really for anyone who feels exclusion,” Hayter said.

“But we had a number of key creatives behind the camera and on camera who were gay, so obviously that element was on our minds. The fact that came through and felt fulfilling for Alan meant a lot to me personally.”