Karachiites to experience more heat in next 24 hours

A Edhi volunteer sprays water on a bypassers face along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 30, 2024. — INP

No respite for Karachiites as the city continues to experience hot weather with temperatures expected to soar in the next 24 hours, said the Met Office of Monday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted the heat in the city to intensify with an increase in humidity.

Hot winds from the northwest of Balochistan are likely to blow during the day while sea breeze may resume in the evening.

Moreover, the mercury in Karachi is expected to hover between 38°C and 40°C while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.5°C.

The sea breezes have currently stopped in Karachi while the humidity is at 76%.

Weather experts predicted the arrival of monsoon season in Karachi in early July under “a medium-level pressure over the Arabian Sea” likely to be created on June 30.

A weather analyst told Geo News that a medium-level pressure is expected to be created over the Arabian Sea on June 30 which would result in the first spell of downpour to the port city in the first week of July.

The monsoon season will commence from June 27 to July 4 across Pakistan, whereas, the experts forecast “more than usual rains” in southern areas of Sindh, including Karachi this year.

However, the expert termed it a “long-term forecast” which could further change in future.