Taylor Swift receives special nod from Hugh Grant for 'incredible' Eras show

Hugh Grant heaped praise on Taylor Swift for an “incredible” Eras tour show at Wembley stadium in London over the weekend.

The 63-year-old actor attended the sold-out concert alongside wife Anna Eberstein and their eight-year-old daughter on Saturday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he shouted-out the pop star, with an honorary mention of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce in a hilarious post.

“Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.),” Hugh enthused.

“Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet,” he added.

The actor was among the many A-list stars who attended the London shows of Taylor’s Eras tour, including Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Jamie Dornan, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and more.

Britain royalty, Prince William and his two older kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also graced the concert alongside his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips.

Rest assured, the past two nights have been more than memorable for the Midnights artist, who put on a spectacular show in front of the raucous crowd of 88,000, also including her athlete boyfriend and his brother Jason Kelce.