Woody Harrelson shares surprising decision of ditching cell phones

Woody Harrelson has abandoned his habit of carrying a phone about all the time.

He revealed this on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, saying he hasn't done so in years. The Oscar-nominated actor said that he once developed a device addiction but that he has since overcome his need for continual communication.

“Let me explain something about Woody: He doesn’t have a phone,” his podcast co-host and Cheers co-star Ted Danson said.

“He’s one of those bullies in life that make other people carry his phone for him. ‘Hey, we need to know something immediately, call Woody.’ And I just kinda laugh at whoever says that to me.”

“Well, that’s not exactly true,” Harrelson responded.

“I just don’t like to have to be readily available to any human being at any time. And plus, that’s not the reason. I like to be in touch with people, in a way, but I don’t like the appendage on my appendage.”

The True Detective star clarified that he stopped using a phone three and a half years ago due to excessive use.

“I made a thing where I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna set a two-hour limit on my phone,'” he said. “It’s like 9:30. I’ve already hit my limit at 9:30. So I woke up and I’ve been on it two hours already because you know how it can just keep going and going.”

According to Harrelson, there was a "lull in the conversation" during a dinner with someone when he even found himself being preoccupied with his phone. He added that he answered a lot of texts rather than using applications or making calls most of the time.

“I never used it as a phone, ever,” the White House Plumbers recalled. “Texting.”