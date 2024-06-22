Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan (left) and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Muhammad Zubair (right). —AFP/YouTube/GeoNews/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on Saturday called for a suo motu notice by the Supreme Court on the former ruling party's ouster from the government as stated by former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohammad Zubair in his latest remarks.



The senior politician, who recently parted ways with the ruling PML-N, had spoken in an interview with a TV channel about the ouster of the PTI-led government in 2022, under what Hasan said was a "conspiracy".

PTI founder Imran Khan had been removed from the Office of the Prime Minister through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, led by the then-opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Since then, the former ruling party has continued to accuse PML-N and its allied parties of plotting to overturn Khan's government with assistance from former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Hasan said that Zubair's statement was in line with Khan's narrative.

"A notice would have been taken on the confessional statement if it was given in a civilised society," the PTI leader said.



He said that the former Sindh governor — who was part of the former PDM alliance at the time of ex-PM's removal — revealed that General (retd) Bajwa had contacted the coalition to oust the PTI government.

Quoting Zubair, Hasan further said that the former PML-N leader had named party president Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to be a part of the conspiracy against the PTI regime.

"A gang of criminals was imposed after toppling the PTI government," he added.

The PTI central information secretary urged the apex court to take the suo motu notice of Zubair's statement and form a commission of inquiry to probe the claims.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan was violated, calling for penalising the individuals involved in the "conspiracy".

He also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to bring forth the evidence related to May 9, the day when PTI workers allegedly ransacked state and military properties in protest against the arrest of cricketer-turned-politician from Islamabad High Court in 2023.

It may be noted that Zubair quit the PML-N in January over some “reservations”.

The politician did not disclose what issues exactly led to his departure, but had said he would take a decision about his future politics in consultation with his "friends".

Reacting to Zubair's statement, Prime Minister's adviser on political and public affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the ex-spokesperson of Maryam had never been close to Nawaz.

"Muhammad Zubair's statements are just guesses. Nawaz Sharif never offered an extension to General (retd) Bajwa," he insisted.