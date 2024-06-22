Prince William gifts kids Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert at 42nd birthday

Prince William attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London

Prince William presented his two kids with a musical gift by attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together on his 42nd birthday.



The Prince of Wales, who turned 42 on Friday, June 21, attended the concert with Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, at Wembley Stadium, a source told Us Weekly.

The group watched the concert from a box at the show site.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” Kate wrote over the photo of William with their three kids shared on X on Friday.

In the picture, William can be seen jumping into the air while holding hands with the royal kids while spending some time together at the beach.

King Charles III, William’s father, also added to the wishes with a picture on Friday.

“Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!” Charles, 75, wrote on X, sharing a black-and-white portrait of himself with a baby William.

While the royal family's attendance at Swift's show is widely being reported, the musician's visit to London is also being celebrated by Buckingham Palace, which honoured the 34-year-old singer during Friday's Changing of the Guard ceremony.

A Visit London TikTok video claims that the band performed a rendition of Swift's "Shake It Off" for guests and visitors outside the palace gates.