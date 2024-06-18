Angelina Jolie oozes glam as Brad Pitt, Ines de Roman romance heats up

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie turned heads as she walked Tony Awards red carpet with daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt amid her ex-husband Brad Pitt's whirlwind romance with Ines de Roman.

Jolie looked out of this world as graced the 77th Tony Awards show alongside daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

The "Maleficent" star sent fans wild with her show-stopping appearance in a flowy teal velvet dress, while Vivienne Jolie-Pitt turned heads in blue tuxedo vest and matching pants.

At Sunday's ceremony in New York, Jolie won her first Tony Award for producing The Outsiders , which was named best musical and picked up three other awards after receiving a total of 12 nominations. The 49-year-old actress was joined on stage by her daughter Vivienne, 15.

Director Danya Taymor named actress Jolie among the "great women who have lifted me up" in her acceptance speech. The production later won the coveted best musical gong, which saw Jolie appear on stage.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel, "The Outsiders" has reportedly been an artistic collaboration for Jolie and Jolie-Pitt. The 15-year-old worked as a production assistant on the musical adaptation.

Actress Salma Hayek could not control her emotions and turned to her Instagram to laud Jolie and her "genius" daughter Vivienne after their production of The Outsiders triumphed at the Tony Awards.



Sharing the stunning photos of mother-daughter-duo, Desperado actress wrote: "There are some rare humans we already know are brilliant, but it’s hard to grasp to what degree. My dear Angie, you don’t cease to impress and inspire me, especially because I know that everything you do comes from a place of love."



Lauding Jolie and Pitt's talented daughter, she said: "And Vivienne, you are a genius! Congratulations on your well-deserved Tony for ‘The Outsiders’, which was named best musical and picked up three other awards after receiving a total of 12 nominations!!"

Jolie's outing comes amid reports that her ex Pitt "is very eager to have a child with Ines, and she wants a proper commitment first. As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby."



Brad Pitt and Ines de Roman have been together since late 2022. Earlier this year, they reportedly moved in together.



Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actor Pitt's Formula 1 movie will be released next June, the sport's bosses have confirmed.